Allied Foundation and LI Lending a Helping Hand honored for two millionth diaper milestone

Arts & EntertainmentBusinessCommunityTown of Brookhaven
December 23, 2022

Photo from TOB

On December 6, Town of BrookhavenSupervisor Ed Romaine, and members of the Town Council visited Allied Pediatrics of Rocky Point to celebrate the Two Millionth Diaper milestone of Allied Foundation Diaper Bank.

The Allied Foundation Diaper Bank exists to end diaper need for families who struggle to afford a sufficient supply here on Long Island. Diapers are distributed free of charge to families in need through a network of 60 nonprofit partners, including Long Island Lending a Helping Hand.

Allied Foundation is a for-impact organization founded by the pediatricians of Allied Physicians Group in 2015 and Long Island's only member of the National Diaper Bank Network. They use a combination of fundraising and program implementation to improve the health and well-being of people in the community.

Without access to clean, dry diapers, some families resort to unsafe diapering practices, resulting in infection, rash and poor health outcomes. Currently, diapers are not recognized as a basic need by SNAP, WIC or Medicaid. Disposable diapers can cost $80 per month, per baby-up. To a donation, visit www.alliedfoundation.org. Donations up to $20,000 will be matched.

Pictured in the back row, left to right are Supervisor Ed Romaine; Councilwoman Jane Bonner; Scott Svitek, MD, Chair, Allied Foundation Board of Directors, pediatrician at Commack Pediatric Associates (an Allied practice); Heather Edwards, Executive Director, Allied Foundation; Kerry Fierstein, MD, President and CEO, Allied Physicians Group and Adjuvant.Health, Member, Allied Foundation Board of Directors; Dawn Lang, Founder, Long Island Lending a Helping Hand; Kelly McCauley, Secretary, Long Island Lending a Helping Hand; Councilman Neil Foley; Councilman Kevin LaValle; Kevin Edwards, Senior Vice President, Business Development, Adjuvant.Health; Front Row, left to right, are Yessenia, her daughter Dulce and baby is Geneses; Maria in tan puffy jacket: with her daughter Mariana.