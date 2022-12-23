Gurwin assisted living residents celebrate Hanukkah with cooking demonstration Arts & EntertainmentCommunityCookingHolidaysReligionSeniorsTimes of Smithtown by Press Release - December 23, 2022 0 3 Photo courtesy of Gurwin Jewish ~ Fay J. Lindner Residences Residents at Gurwin Jewish~Fay J. Lindner Residences assisted living community in Commack recently celebrated the cooking traditions of Hanukkah with an interactive latke cooking demonstration. “Our Assisted Living residents always enjoy our live cooking demonstrations, especially during the holidays,” said Stuart B. Almer, President and CEO of Gurwin Healthcare System. “It is a wonderful time for residents to reminisce about their own holiday memories and traditions and share them with each other and our staff.” Gurwin Chef Salvatore Zingalis conducted the demonstration live in a temporary teaching kitchen in the residence’s dining room. Residents shared stories of their own latke recipes as they watched the chef go through his recipe step-by-step and were able to enjoy a sampling of what was prepared. Latkes are traditionally served with either applesauce or sour cream, depending on whether the meal is meat or dairy; both were available for residents to enjoy. “As a Jewish family, we love getting together for the holidays, the bigger the crowd, the better,” said Carol Sussman, a resident at the assisted living community, thoroughly enjoyed the demonstration and complimented the chef on his technique. “I used to cook latkes for Hanukkah, but now my daughter has taken over that job. I taught her everything I know!” ——————————————— Enjoy this recipe for Latkes, courtesy of AllRecipes.com. Latkes (Potato Pancakes) Latkes YIELD: Serves 12 INGREDIENTS: 3 large potatoes, peeled and shredded 1 small onion, shredded 3 large eggs 1 teaspoon salt 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour, or as needed 1/2 cup vegetable oil DIRECTIONS: 1. Place the potatoes and onion into a bowl, and stir in eggs, salt and flour as needed to make the mixture hold together. With wet hands, scoop up about 1/3 cup of the mixture per patty, and form into flat round or oval shapes. 2. Heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium heat until it shimmers, and gently place the patties into the hot oil. Fry until the bottoms are golden brown and crisp, 5 to 8 minutes, then flip with a spatula and fry the other side until golden. 3. Line a colander or strainer with 2 paper towels, and drain the cooked latkes in the colander. Serve hot.