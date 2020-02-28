A ‘Taste’ of Stony Brook Village Hits All the Right Tastebuds

A ‘Taste’ of Stony Brook Village Hits All the Right Tastebuds

Attendees had the chance to try out samples from local restaurants. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Suffolk County Legislator Kara Hahn and The Ward Melville Heritage Organization President Gloria Rocchio stop for a picture. Photo by Rita J. Egan
An attendee was all dressed up for Mardi Gras. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Attendees had the chance to try out samples from local businesses. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Attendees had the chance to try out samples from local restaurants. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Employees from Stony Brook village's Chico's put on a fashion show. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Employees from Stony Brook village's Chico's put on a fashion show. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Employees from Stony Brook village's Chico's put on a fashion show. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Gloria Rocchio presents flowers to Judy Betz who was nominated for the Town of Brookhaven's Women's Recognition Award for Community Service Volunteer of the Year. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Attendees enjoy A 'Taste' of Stony Brook Village. Photo by Rita J. Egan
Attendees enjoy A 'Taste' of Stony Brook Village. Photo by Rita J. Egan

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization hosted another successful A ‘Taste’ of Stony Brook Village … Ladies Night Out! at the Three Village Inn on Feb. 25. Now in its second year, the evening, which was emceed by Mark Daniels, featured a fashion show by Chico’s, food tastings from restaurants, wine, raffles, giveaways, music by Roberta Fabiano and more. Judy Betz was honored for being nominated for the Town of Brookhaven’s Women’s Recognition Award for Community Service Volunteer of the Year. The sold-out event raised $50,000 for Stony Brook Medicine’s targeted research fund for breast cancer in memory of the late Dr. Lina Obeid.

