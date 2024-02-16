A snowy spectacle on Feb. 13

A snowy spectacle on Feb. 13

Good Samaritan, Danielle Allocca and her dog Daxter, helping remove snow from the steps of a neighbor. Photo by Lynn Hallarman
Port Jefferson library blanketed in snow. Photo by Lynn Hallarman
Village of Port Jefferson Parks plow the town’s roadways. Photo by Lynn Hallarman
Port Jefferson ferry boat pulls into dock in the thick of the storm. Photo by Lynn Hallarman
Port Jefferson village circle. Photo by Lynn Hallarman
Port Jefferson village center. Photo by Lynn Hallarman

By Samantha Rutt

Residents woke up to a winter wonderland on Feb. 13, as a snowstorm brought several inches of snow to the area. The storm, which began in the early hours of the morning and continued into the afternoon, leaving a picturesque scene across towns and villages along the North Shore.

Reports from local meteorologists indicated that the snowfall ranged from 4 to 6 inches in most areas, with some isolated spots receiving up to 8 inches. Strong winds accompanying the storm also led to drifting snow in certain areas, creating challenging conditions for morning commuters.

As a result of the inclement weather, several school districts in the region announced closures for the day, ensuring the safety of students and staff. Additionally, transportation authorities advised residents to exercise caution while traveling, as roadways and sidewalks were coated with snow and ice.

As the snow gradually tapered off throughout the day, municipal crews and private contractors worked diligently to clear roads and sidewalks, ensuring that normalcy could resume as soon as possible. 

