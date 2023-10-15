A Ghosts & Goblins Day heads to Brady Park in Smithtown Oct. 21

The Town of Smithtown Recreation Department will host the annual Ghosts and Goblins Day event on Saturday, October 21 from 10 a.m. to noon, rain or shine. The event will take place at Brady Park, located at Maple Avenue in Smithtown. Ghosts and Goblins Day will feature a variety of fun entertainment for the whole family to enjoy, including pony rides, music, games, prizes, and a balloon artist. Costumes are encouraged. Admission for the festivities is free of charge.

“This is a spectacular event for the whole family. I look forward to bringing my grandkids to Ghosts & Goblins day every year. Our Recreation Department goes above and beyond to put together a fall day of family-oriented Halloween themed activities. I’d highly recommend anyone with younger kids, ages 5-8, mark your calendars to partake in this memorable annual event,” said Supervisor Ed Wehrheim.

Families attending the festivities are welcome to dress up in Halloween costumes. In addition to all the activities planned, donations of non-perishable food items will be accepted for the Smithtown Food Pantry. All donors will receive a raffle ticket for the prize raffle (must be present to win).

For more information on Ghosts and Goblins Day, contact the Recreation Department at 631-360-7644.