6th annual Pig Roast fundraiser to benefit Hope House Ministries
La Buena Vida Restaurant, 714 Montauk Highway, Moriches will host the 6th annual Pig Roast fundraiser to benefit Hope House Ministries in Port Jefferson on Wednesday, July 26 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. $30 donation per person includes dinner and soft drinks with a special musical performance by Damaged Goods. Reservations suggested by calling 631-909-1985.