2023 Year in Review: March

by TBR Staff - January 5, 2024

Three Village fourth-grade students learn about the Red Barn carriage shed and the horse and carriage days just prior to the start of Reconstruction. Photo by Beverly C. Tyler

Former Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone (D) joins Suffolk County Legislator Stephanie Bontempi (R) who chose the Rev. Msgr. Steven Camp for Legislative District 18. Photo from Steve Bellone's Flickr Page

Brookhaven Town Executive Ed Romaine (R) and County Executive Steve Bellone (D) announce a community host agreement with Sunrise Wind. Photo from Suffolk County

Brookhaven Town Clerk Kevin LaValle (R, at center) officiating a marriage at Town Hall after informing the public about recently approved legislation in New York State allowing people to apply for one-day marriage officiant licenses. Photo courtesy the Brookhaven Public Information Office

At a March 24 press conference, advocates Bob Vecchio, Jim Polansky, Rebecca Sanin, state Assemblyman Doug Smith (R, at back) and state Sens. Monica Martinez (D) and Kevin Thomas (D) rallied for free school meals for all state students. Photo by Angela Porwick/Health and Welfare Council of Long Island