2023 Year in Review: February

Town of Brookhaven receives federal funds to curb vehicular deaths, with U.S. Congressman Nick LaLota (R-NY1), at podium on Feb. 15. Photo by Raymond Janis
Brookhaven Deputy Town Clerk Lauren Thoden swears Town Clerk Kevin LaValle (R) into office on Feb. 1. Photo courtesy the Town of Brookhaven’s Public Information Office
Ward Melville High School student-run nonprofit, Mission: Toothbrush, provides dental hygiene supplies for those in need. Photo from Mission: Toothbrush
Rocky Point High School wrestling coaches Ted DiPasquale and Darren Goldstein with wrestler Alexandra Viera, who claims All-State honors at the NYSPHSAA’s inaugural New York State Girls Wrestling Invitational. Photo courtesy RPSD
Special Olympics New York hosts its regional floor hockey competition in Commack on Feb. 5. Photo courtesy Special Olympics New York

