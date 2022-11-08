TBR Votes: 2022 midterm election results

Polls closed in New York at 9 p.m.

Check out results from the state, federal and local North Shore races as they come in on election night. All results are courtesy of the New York State Board of Elections.

Rich Schaffer, chairman of the Suffolk County Democratic Committee, announced at 11 p.m. that results may not be released until 2:30 a.m. or later for the county.

New York State Governor

Kathy Hochul (D): 64.75%; 1,083,599

Lee Zeldin (R): 35.15%; 587,446

U.S. Senator

Chuck Schumer (D): 68.28%; 1,060,505

Joe Pinion (R): 31.27%; 458,657

Diane Sare (LRE: .44%; 6,911

U.S. Congress CD#1

Bridget Fleming (D)

Nick LaLota (R)

New York State Senate SD # 1

Skyler Johnson (D)

Anthony Palumbo (R)

New York State Senate SD # 2

Susan Berland (D)

Mario Mattera (R)

New York State Assemblyman AD #2

Wendy Hamberger (D)

Jody Giglio (R)

New York State Assemblyman AD #4

Steve Englebright (D)

Edward Flood (R)

New York State Assemblyman AD #8

Jeanine Aponte (D)

Michael Fitzpatrick (R)

New York State Assemblyman AD #10

Steve Stern (D)

Aamir Sultan (R)

New York State Assemblyman AD #12

Cooper Macco (D)

Keith Brown (R)

Suffolk County Clerk

Lisa Jimenez (D)

Vincent Puleo (R)

Suffolk County Comptroller

Thomas Dolan (D)

John Kennedy (R)

Proposition 1:

Yes – 80.58%; 917,754

No – 19.42%; 221,131

Proposition 2