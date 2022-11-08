TBR Votes: 2022 midterm election results
Polls closed in New York at 9 p.m.
Check out results from the state, federal and local North Shore races as they come in on election night. All results are courtesy of the New York State Board of Elections.
Rich Schaffer, chairman of the Suffolk County Democratic Committee, announced at 11 p.m. that results may not be released until 2:30 a.m. or later for the county.
New York State Governor
Kathy Hochul (D): 64.75%; 1,083,599
Lee Zeldin (R): 35.15%; 587,446
U.S. Senator
Chuck Schumer (D): 68.28%; 1,060,505
Joe Pinion (R): 31.27%; 458,657
Diane Sare (LRE: .44%; 6,911
U.S. Congress CD#1
Bridget Fleming (D)
Nick LaLota (R)
New York State Senate SD # 1
Skyler Johnson (D)
Anthony Palumbo (R)
New York State Senate SD # 2
Susan Berland (D)
Mario Mattera (R)
New York State Assemblyman AD #2
Wendy Hamberger (D)
Jody Giglio (R)
New York State Assemblyman AD #4
Steve Englebright (D)
Edward Flood (R)
New York State Assemblyman AD #8
Jeanine Aponte (D)
Michael Fitzpatrick (R)
New York State Assemblyman AD #10
Steve Stern (D)
Aamir Sultan (R)
New York State Assemblyman AD #12
Cooper Macco (D)
Keith Brown (R)
Suffolk County Clerk
Lisa Jimenez (D)
Vincent Puleo (R)
Suffolk County Comptroller
Thomas Dolan (D)
John Kennedy (R)
Proposition 1:
Yes – 80.58%; 917,754
No – 19.42%; 221,131
Proposition 2