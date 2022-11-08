SCF Community Table grand tasting event returns Nov. 15

After a two-year Covid hiatus, The Smithtown Children’s Foundation Community Table grand tasting event returns to Watermill Caterers, 711 Smithtown Bypass, Smithtown on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Proceeds will aid local families in crisis.

“We are overwhelmed by the generosity of businesses from every hamlet located within the Town of Smithtown. To date, we have over two dozen culinary businesses putting their best food forward at the Community Table event,” said Christine Fitzgerald, co-founder of the Smithtown Children’s Foundation.

Local donations for prizing at the SCF Community Table include a diamond ring donated by Markar Jewelers in Smithtown retailing at $3,850. Smithtown residents Vincenzo Saulle and Rich Albano contributed a wine-making session at Wine U Design (Hicksville) and an overnight stay at Smithtown’s historic Mansion at Ebo Hill, respectively and the Scotto Brothers presented an overnight stay at The Inn at Fox Hollow in Woodbury.

The Community Table will have over 60 baskets donated by local businesses including LaVida Massage of Smithtown, Uncle Giuseppe’s Marketplace of Smithtown, Mannino’s Italian Kitchen and Lounge of Commack, Maia Salon Spa & Wellness, Husk and Vine Kitchen and Cocktails, Legends Bar and Grill, Up In Smoke BBQ, Maureen’s Kitchen, Touch of Class Car Wash, Villa Sorrento Restaurant, Florie’s Finales and many more.

The featured silent auction includes several travel packages: 3 to 5 day/ 2 to 4 night stays in Palm Harbor, FL; Palmetto Bluff, SC; Savannah, GA; Pebble Beach, Sonoma, and Los Cabos, CA; Scottsdale, AZ; Boston, MA; and NYC. Also sports memorabilia will be available for bidding.

“One of our goals this year is to help every business lending a hand in making the Community Table grand tasting a success. This year a significant effort is driven by SCF to build awareness of those businesses through promotion and introducing them to Smithtown high school’s Industry Advisory Board for potential internship and hiring needs. It’s a win for the entire community!” said Nancy Vallarella, SCF board member and event coordinator.

Tastings will be provided by Osteria Umbra, Nosh, Blue Beans Café, Maria’s Mexican & Latin Cuisine, Big Belly Que, Mema’s Little Italian Kitchen, Pace’s Steak House, The Fresh Market, The Trattoria, Legends Bar & Grill, Kick’n Chicken, Q Sushi & Hibachi, Florie’s Finales, Elegant Eating, Athenian Greek Taverna, Duck Donuts, Felene Vodka, Alpine Bakery, O Sole Mio, Mickey’s Ice Cream, The Whisk Bakery, Husk and Vine, Smiling Chef Catering and Watermill Caterers. Musicology will provide the entertainment along with In the Mood DJ Productions.

Tickets are available online until midnight Saturday, Nov. 12, for $100 per person. After that, availability will continue online until midnight on Nov. 14 and at the door for $125 per person. Discounts are available for tables of ten.

To order tickets, please visit https://www.smithtownchildrensfoundation.com/events.