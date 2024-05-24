2024 Memorial Day events on the North Shore

By Heidi Sutton

Falling every year on the last Monday of May, Memorial Day honors the heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in all branches of the U.S. military. May they never be forgotten. The following communities will commemorate this federal holiday.

Centerport

The Centerport Fire Department will host a Memorial Day Parade on May 27 at 9:30 a.m. from Centershore Road, Harrison Drive, east on Mill Dam Road Centerport, southeast on Prospect Road, south on Little Neck Road. Ends at Park Circle, Centerport followed by a ceremony at the memorial monuments in the park. 631-261-5916

Centereach

The Centerach Fire Department will hold its 2nd annual Memorial Day Parade on May 26 at 1 p.m. Parade kicks off at the corner of Horseblock Road and Middle Country Road and ends at the Centereach Fire Department on South Washington Avenue. 631-588-8652

Commack

VFW Elwood-Commack Post 9263 hosts a Memorial Day parade on May 27 at 10 a.m. Kick off is at the Home Depot parking lot at the intersection of Larkfield Road and Jericho Turnpike and head east on Jericho Turnpike to junction at Veterans Highway to Cannon Park for a ceremony. 631-368-9463

East Northport

Father Judge Council Knights of Columbus hosts the East Northport Memorial Day Parade with kick off on May 27 at noon at Clay Pitts and Larkfield roads and proceed to John Walsh Memorial Park. 631-262-1891

Farmingville

The Farmingville Fire Department’s annual Memorial Day Parade will be held on May 27 at 11 a.m. Parade starts at CVS on Horseblock Road to the memorial at Nicolls Road and Portion Road. 631-732-6611

Greenlawn

Organized by the Greenlawn Fire Department, a Memorial Day parade will kick off on May 27 at 9 a.m. on East Maple Road, south on Broadway to Greenlawn Memorial Park, at the corner of Pulaski Road and Broadway. 631-261-9106

Kings Park

The 97th annual Kings Park Memorial Day Parade, sponsored by American Legion Post 944, will be held on May 27 at 9 a.m. Kick off is at the RJO Intermediate School at Old Dock Road and Church Street to the Veterans Plaza at Route 25A for flag ceremonies. 631-269-4140

Holbrook

Holbrook Chamber of Commerce will host a Memorial Day Parade on May 27 at 10:30 a.m. Parade begins at 1069 Main St., heads south to Furrow’s Road, west to Grundy and culminates at the Vietnam Memorial. 631-471-2725

Huntington

The Town of Huntington will host a Wreath Laying Ceremony on May 26 at Veterans Plaza on the front lawn of Huntington Town Hall at 100 Main Street at 10 a.m. Patriotic music will be performed by the Huntington Men’s Choir. 631-351-3012

Mount Sinai

A Parade of American Flags will be on display at Heritage Park, 633 Mount Sinai-Coram Rd, Mt Sinai on May 27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., courtesy of Boy Scout Troop 1776. 631-403-4846

Northport

Organized by the Northport American Legion Post 694, the parade will begin at 10 a.m. on May 27 at Laurel Avenue School and proceed down Main Street to the Northport Village Park. 631-261-4424

Port Jefferson

American Legion Wilson Ritch Post 432 will perform a Memorial Day ceremony at Port Jefferson Memorial Park, West Broadway, Port Jefferson on May 27 at 10 a.m. 631-473-9774

Port Jefferson Station

Join the American Legion Wilson Ritch Post 432 for a Memorial Day ceremony at Steven J. Crowley Memorial Park on Old Town Road in Port Jefferson Station on May 27 at 9 a.m. 631-473-9774

Rocky Point

The Rocky Point Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6249, 109 King Road, Rocky Point will host a Memorial Day service to honor the fallen on May 27 at 11 a.m. 631-744-9106

St. James

A Memorial Day Parade organized by Sgt. John W. Cooke VFW Post 395 will be held on May 27 at 10 a.m. The parade steps off at the corner of Lake Avenue and Woodlawn Avenue and proceeds to St. James Elementary School for a ceremony. 631-862-7965

Setauket

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3054 will hold its annual Three Village Memorial Day Parade in Setauket on May 27 at 11 a.m. Parade starts at the corner of Main Street and Route 25A with an opening ceremony at the Village Green across from the library and a closing ceremony at Memorial Park along Route 25A. 631-751-5541

Smithtown

The Smithtown Fire Department hosts its annual Memorial Day Parade on May 27 at noon. Kickoff is at the corner of Main Street and Singer Lane, continuing west on Main Street to Town Hall. 631-360-7620

Sound Beach

The Sound Beach Civic Association will hold Memorial Day service at the Veterans Memorial Park on New York Avenue in Sound Beach on Monday, May 27 at noon. Students from the Rocky Point High School Music Department will provide patriotic music. 631-744-6952