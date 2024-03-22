Breakfasts with the Easter Bunny on the North Shore

By Heidi Sutton

Easter is right around the corner! Celebrate early at one of the following pancake breakfasts with a visit from the Easter Bunny. Don’t forget your camera!

Farmingville

Farmingville Fire Department, 780 Horseblock Road, Farmingville hosts a Breakfast with the Easter Bunny and Chinese Auction on March 24 from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. $15 per person, ages 5 and under free includes pancakes, bacon and sausage, coffee, orange juice, water and one photo with the Easter Bunny.

Mount Sinai

Mt. Sinai Fire Department Company 1, 746 Mt. Sinai Coram Road, Mt. Sinai hosts its 14th annual Pancakes with the Easter Bunny on March 24 from 8 a.m. to noon. Come out and eat some pancakes, see the Easter Bunny and buy some raffles to win awesome prizes. Admission is $10 adults, $8 seniors, $5 children, children under age 4 are free. No reservations needed. Pay at the door. For more information, call 631-530-3820.

Port Jefferson Station

The Polish American Independent Ladies Auxiliary presents a Pancake Breakfast with the Easter Bunny at the Polish American Independent Club, 35 Jayne Blvd., Port Jefferson Station on March 24 with seatings at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Enjoy pancakes, sausage and fruit served with orange juice, coffee and tea with free photo booth with the Easter Bunny! Tickets are $20 adults, $10 children, under age 5 and under are free at the door. Call 516-383-3456 for more information.

St. James

St. James Volunteer Fire Department Engine #3, 533 North Country Road, St. James presents Breakfast with the Easter Bunny on March 24 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are $7 adults, $3 ages 12 and under at the door. Call 631-584-5760 for more information.

Selden

Selden Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary will be hosting their annual breakfast with the Easter Bunny, at Engine #1, 44 Woodmere Place, Selden on March 24 from 8 a.m. to noon. Come on down and have some pancakes with the bunny, fun for all! $10 per person at the door, children 3 and under free!

There will also be raffle tickets available for purchase at the breakfast to win some Easter Basket goodies! For more information please email Samanthacotty6@gmailcom