Kids Korner: Oct. 5 to 12, 2023

PROGRAMS

Kids Creatures of the Night

Join Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown for a “not so dark” kid friendly Creatures of the Night event on Oct. 6 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Meet nighttime animals, hear a story about some nocturnal animals, and take a short walk in the woods to see where creatures of the night make their homes. Bring a picnic blanket to watch the animal presentations and story. Event will be moved inside if it rains. Cost is $10 per child/ $5 per adult. All children must be accompanied by an adult, this is not a drop-off program. Register at www.sweetbriarnc.org.

Fall Festivities!

Join Huntington-Oyster Bay Audubon Society for a Fall Festivities! program at Cold Spring Harbor Public Library, 95 Harbor Road, Cold Spring Harbor on Oct. 7 at 11 a.m. Learn about how animals prepare for the Fall season, make a seasonal craft and go for a walk in the woods. For children ages 5-9, accompanied by a caregiver. Free. To register, call 631-896-2872.

Fossil Finds

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park presents a Fossil Finds family program on Oct. 8 from noon to 1:30 p.m. Journey through time and observe real fossils and simulate how they form. Explore how fossils are found, and compare them to life today. $4 per person. Reservations taken on eventbrite.com.

Fall Art at the Heckscher

In coordination with Long Island Fall Festival at Heckscher Park, the Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington invites children to join them on the terrace to create a pumpkin patch collage on Oct. 9 from noon to 5 p.m. Add your own details to complete this Fall work of art! (The project will be held indoors in case of inclement weather.) Free. 631-380-3230

Story & Craft with Nana Carol

The Next Chapter bookstore, 204 New York Avenue Huntington hosts A Story and Craft event with Nana Carol on Mondays including Oct. 9 and 16 at 10:30 a.m. No registration required. Appropriate for ages 0-4 (sometimes older siblings join as well). 631-482-5008

THEATER

‘The Wizard of Oz’

Children’s theater continues at the John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport with The Wizard of Oz from Sept. 30 to Oct. 29. After a tornado whisks her away to the magical land of Oz, Dorothy Gale teams up with a Scarecrow, a Tin Woodsman, and a Cowardly Lion to find the mighty Wizard of Oz who can send her home. All seats are $20. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘A Kooky Spooky Halloween’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson presents A Kooky Spooky Halloween, a merry musical about a ghost who’s afraid of the dark, from Oct. 7 to 21 with a sensory sensitive performance on Oct. 8. Recently graduated spirit Abner Perkins is assigned to the Aberdeen Boarding House — known for its spectral sightings and terrific toast. Here, Abner finds himself cast into a company of its wacky residents. When his secret is revealed, he is forced to leave his haunted home and set-off on a quest with his newly found friends. All tickets are $12. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

FILM

‘Little Shop of Horrors’

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Cinema for Kids! series with a screening of Little Shop of Horrors on Oct. 8 at noon. Meek flower shop assistant Seymour pines for co-worker Audrey. During a total eclipse, he discovers an unusual plant he names Audrey II, which has a taste for something other than fertilizer. Rated PG-13. Tickets are $12, $5 children 12 and under. www.cinemaartscentre.org.

‘Coco’ Live-to-Film Concert

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook presents Disney Pixar’s Coco live-to-Film concert on the Main Stage on Oct. 9 at 4 p.m. A holiday event for the entire family, don’t miss this screening of the beloved film Coco featuring a live performance of the Oscar and Grammy-winning musical score, performed by a live 20-member Latin ensemble. Tickets range from $12 to $35. To order, call 631-632-2787 or visit www.stallercenter.com.