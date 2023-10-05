Times … and dates: October 5 to October 12, 2023

Thursday Oct. 5

Women’s EXPO

Middle Country Public Library, 101 Eastwood Blvd., Centereach presents its annual Women’s EXPO from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. A showcase and a marketplace for Long Island women entrepreneurs, the indoor event will feature over 80 exhibitors who create or distribute a variety of products, including jewelry, pottery, soaps, food and more. The indoor event is a great opportunity to support local women entrepreneurs while shopping for holiday gift giving. Free admission. 631-585-9393, www.womensexpoli.org

NHS Lecture

Join the Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St., Northport for a lecture titled Coming Out Day with Northport author and artist Greg Fox at 6 p.m. Fox will speak about his experiences in Northport which led to the creation of his widely successful comic series, Kyle’s Bed & Breakfast. Centered around the town of Northport, Kyle’s Bed & Breakfast is the world’s only comic strip about a gay bed and breakfast. Copies of Kyle’s Bed & Breakfast will be available for purchase and signing. Refreshments will be served. This is a free event. To register, visit www.northporthistorical.org.

Cirque Italia in Lake Grove

Cirque Italia opens under the white and blue big top tent at the Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove tonight at 7:30 and runs through Oct. 15. The show takes place weekdays at 7:30 p.m., Saturdays at 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. This high-octane show features master jugglers, low wire fanatics, dazzling contortion, wild trampoline antics, and even a wheel of death! Suitable for all ages. For tickets and more information, visit the box office on site or go to www.cirqueitalia.com.

Friday Oct. 6

Cirque Italia in Lake Grove

See Oct. 5 listing.

Long Island Fall Festival

Time to celebrate the season! The Long Island Fall Festival returns to Heckscher Park, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington for Columbus Day weekend tonight from 5 to 10 p.m., Oct. 7 and 8 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Oct. 9 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hosted by the Huntington Township Chamber of Commerce and the Town of Huntington. Free admission. 631-423-6100

Birdwatch and Architecture Tour

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport continues its evening Birdwatch and Architecture Tours, led by the Museum’s director of curatorial affairs, tonight, Oct. 20 and Nov. 3 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Participants will enjoy the unique opportunity to view the Vanderbilt estate at dusk, when the grounds are closed but the birds are active. Each Birdwatch will feature aspects of the estate’s architectural history while participants view the Vanderbilt’s resident avian species and hear their calls and songs. Sturdy hiking footwear and binoculars are recommended. Tickets are $12 per person, free for members, at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Game Night in St. James

Celebrate St. James hosts a Coffee House: Game Night Special for adults at the former St. James Calderone Theatre, 176 Second St., St. James on Friday, Oct. 6 from 7 to 9 p.m. Enjoy board games, card games and light refreshments. Tickets are $15 per person. To register, visit www.celebratestjames.org or call 631-984-0201.

Saturday Oct. 7

Cirque Italia in Lake Grove

See Oct. 5 listing.

Long Island Fall Festival

See Oct. 6 listing.

October Festival

Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 716 Route 25A, Rocky Point invites the community to its annual October Festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Featuring a craft fair, delicious food and desserts, bake sale & special activities for children. 631-744-9355, www.thefishchurch.com

Columbus Weekend Fair

Hosted by the Farmingdale Fire Department, this annual fall festival along Main Street will be held today from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Oct. 8 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Celebrate fall with a carnival, rides, games, food, entertainment, and a parade. 516-249-3710

Fish Hatchery Fall Festival

Rescheduled from Sept. 29. Cold Spring Harbor Fish Hatchery, 1660 Route 25A, Cold Spring Harbor hosts a Fall Festival Fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with environmental exhibitors, kid’s fishing, music, games, live animal encounters, food and more. Rain date is Oct. 7. Admission is $7 adults, $6 seniors, $5 children. 516-692-6768

EVolution Auto Festival

Long Island’s first-ever outdoor electric vehicle auto festival will be held at the southeast corner of Airport Plaza, Route 110, Farmingdale from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come learn about electric, hybrid and alternative fuel cars, trucks and SUVs. Go for a test drive and see the latest electric vehicle models. Plus, enjoy live music, food trucks and fun! Free admission. electriclongisland.com

Fall Harvest Festival

Bethel Hobbs Community Farm, 178 Oxhead Road, Centereach will hold its annual Fall Harvest Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy vendors, bouncy houses, tractor ride, food trucks, farm stand and more! Fun for the whole family. Free admission. Rain date is Oct. 8. 631-774-1556, www.hobbsfarm.info

Prohibition Pub Crawl

Join the Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St., Northport for its final Prohibition Pub Crawl of 2023 at 12:30 p.m. Education Coordinator Carol Taylor takes you on a tour of Prohibition-era Northport while stopping at several local establishments to enjoy refreshments along the way. Ages 21+ only! Cost is $40 per person, $30 members at www.northporthistorical.org. 631-757-9859

Sugar Skull workshop

Sunken Meadow State Park, Sunken Meadow Parkway, Kings Park offers a sugar skull workshop for adults from 1 to 3 p.m. Frida Kahlo painted sugar skulls as reflections between life and death. Create sugar skulls and spark your own creativity during this adult program. Reservations taken on eventbrite.com.

Roman Zavada in concert

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport presents ‘Résonances Boréales’ by Roman Zavada at 5:30 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. Zavada will perform piano compositions inspired by the spectacular aurora borealis. This immersive experience takes the audience on a journey above the 60th parallel as Zavada translates the spirit of the North in a dialogue between the piano and the pulsing energies of the astonishing northern lights. Tickets are $30, $25 members in advance at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org, $35 at the door.

Saturdays at Six Concert

All Souls Church, 61 Main Street, Stony Brook will present Sputter Box in concert at 6 p.m. Performing interdisciplinary pieces involving sound, theater, movement, visual art, and improvisation, the group includes Kathryn Vetter (clarinets), Alina Tamborini (voice), and Peter White (percussion). Free. Please bring a can of food to donate to a food pantry. 631-655-7798

Baroque concert

Long Island Baroque Ensemble heads to the St. James Episcopal Church 490 North Country Road, St. James for a concert titled Viva Italia!, early Italian Baroque music, at 7 p.m. Enjoy works by Claudio Monteverdi, Girolamo Frescobaldi, Francesca Caccini and more. Tickets are $35 adults, $30 seniors, $15 students, children free at www.libaroque.org or at the door.

Sunday Oct. 8

Cirque Italia in Lake Grove

See Oct. 5 listing.

Long Island Fall Festival

See Oct. 6 listing.

Columbus Weekend Fair

See Oct. 5 listing.

Riverhead Country Fair

Celebrate the agricultural heritage of Riverhead at the 46th annual Riverhead Country Fair in historic Downtown Riverhead from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Take time to enjoy the works of original artists, agricultural and homemaking displays and competitions, entertainers, local merchants, food, amusement rides, petting zoo, business expositions and displays, vendors and more. 631-727-1215, www.riverheadcountryfair.com

Heritage Country Fair

Rescheduled from Sept. 24. The Smithtown Historical Society, 211 E. Main St., Smithtown will hold its annual Heritage Country Fair from noon to 4 p.m. with Island Long Riders Cowboy Mounted Shooting displays, petting zoo and pony rides, live music, historical reenactions, blacksmithing, spinning and other demonstrations, a vendor market, touch a truck and so much more. Tickets are $5 per person. Held rain or shine. 631-265-6768

Book Signing at LIMEHOF

Twisted Sister’s Jay Jay French will be on hand to sign his book, “Twisted Business: Lessons from My Life in Rock ‘n Roll” in addition to participating in a related Q&A event at the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main Street, Stony Brook at 7 p.m. T Also expected to attend will be Ken Neil and Mark “The Animal” Mendoza of Twisted Sister, John Gatto and Joe Franco of The Good Rats, Randy Jackson and Felix Hanneman of Zebra, and Mark Fowler of the Stanton Anderson Band. Tickets are $35 at www.limusichalloffame.org.

Monday Oct. 9

Cirque Italia in Lake Grove

See Oct. 5 listing.

Long Island Fall Festival

See Oct. 6 listing.

Owl Prowl

Sweetbriar Nature Center , 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown hosts an Owl Prowl from 6:15 to 8:15 p.m. Meet and learn about some of the Center’s resident owls and then embark on a walk into the darkness to enjoy the night and call some owls. Meet behind the main house and check in. Open to families with children ages 5 years and up. $15 per person. To register, visit www.sweetbriarnc.org.

Tuesday Oct. 10

Cirque Italia in Lake Grove

See Oct. 5 listing.

NSJC Social Club event

North Shore Jewish Center Social Club, 385 Old Town Road, Port Jefferson Station invites the community to a screening of “I’ve Gotta Be Me,” where Sammy Davis Jr. explores his journey to create his own identity as a black man who embraced Judaism and became an entertainment industry legend, in the Social Hall at 11 a.m. Bagels, cream cheese and coffee will be served. $5 per person, $4 members. 631-928-3737

Forever Simon & Garfunkel

The John W. Engeman Theater, 250 Main St., Northport continues its Special Events series with The Everly Set in concert at 8 p.m. Sean Altman & Jack Skuller celebrate The Everly Brothers, featuring Bye Bye Love, Wake Up Little Susie, Cathy’s Clown, All I Have To Do Is Dream, When Will I Be Loved, Crying In The Rain, Love Hurts, Bird Dog, Claudette, Walk Right Back, and more. Tickets are $45. 631-261-2900, www.engemantheater.com.

Wednesday Oct. 11

Cirque Italia in Lake Grove

See Oct. 5 listing.

Cruise Night at The Shoppes

Cruise Nights are back at The Shoppes at East Wind, 5768 Route 25A, Wading River from 5 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday through Oct. 25. Check out the fine array of classic and coveted automobiles from car enthusiasts from across Long Island in The Shoppes parking lot. 631-929-3500

Thursday Oct. 12

Cirque Italia in Lake Grove

See Oct. 5 listing.

HHS Lunch & Learn

Huntington Historical Society continues its Lunch & Learn series with Thea Morales of Rosie’s Vintage at Matteo’s, 300 W. Jericho Turnpike, Huntington Station at noon. Learn how Long Island antique stores operate and how residents can work with them to save Long Island History by giving items a new life. $60 per person, $50 members includes gourmet three-course meal, wine, and dessert. Call 631-427-7045 or visit www.huntingtonhistoricalsociety.org.

Film

‘Time Bomb Y2K’

The Port Jefferson Documentary Series continues with a screening of Time Bomb Y2K at Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson on Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. This fully archival feature documents the countdown to Y2K against the backdrop of the mass hysteria that infiltrated everything from politics to pop culture.Guest speakers will be co-directors Brian Becker and/or Marley McDonald. Tickets are $10 at the door (cash only) or at www.portjeffersondocumentaryseries.com.

‘Beetlejuice’

Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Road, Holbrook hosts an outdoor screening of Beetlejuice on Oct. 11 at 7 p.m. Find your spot in the parking lot beginning at 6:30 p.m. Bring your own lawn chairs and snacks. Event will be cancelled in the event of rain. 631-588-5024

Theater

‘The Prom’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson kicks off its 53rd season with The Prom from Sept. 16 to Oct. 21. As the lights dim on four fading Broadway stars, they wildly seek the spotlight. Courting the controversy surrounding a small-town Indiana prom, the quartet invades a community that wants to keep the party straight. Tickets are $40 adults, $32 seniors, $20 students, $20 children ages 5 to 12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Rent’

Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown presents Jonathan Larson’s Rent from Sept. 16 to Oct. 22. Based loosely on Puccini’s La Boheme, the groundbreaking musical follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians — Roger, Mimi, Tom, Angel, Maureen, Joanne, Benny and Mark — struggling to survive and create in New York’s Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. Tickets are $35 adults, $32 seniors, $28 students. To order, call 800-595-4849 or visit www.smithtownpac.org.

‘Every Brilliant Thing’

Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson, in association with Response Crisis Center, presents Every Brilliant Thing, a one-man show starring Jeffrey Sanzel, on the Second Stage from Sept. 17 to Oct. 8. With audience members recruited to take on supporting roles, Every Brilliant Thing is a heart-wrenching, hilarious story of depression and the lengths we will go for those we love. All seats are $20. Fifty percent of the gross proceeds of this production will benefit Response Crisis Center. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Beautiful’

Main stage theater continues at the John W. Engeman Theater with Beautiful: The Carole King Musical now extended to Nov. 5. From the chart-topping hits she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing success with Tapestry, the show takes you back to where it all began–and takes you on the ride of a lifetime. Featuring such unforgettable classics as “You’ve Got a Friend,” “One Fine Day,” “So Far Away,” and many more. This Tony® and Grammy® Award-winning show is filled with the songs you remember and a story you’ll never forget. Tickets start at $80. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Antigone Now: A Short Drama’

The Theatres at Suffolk County Community College present Antigone Now: A Short Drama by Melissa Cooper in Theatre 119, Islip Arts Building Suffolk County Community College, 533 College Road, Selden on Oct. 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 8 and 15 at 2 p.m. In the midst of a bombed-out city still feeling the aftershocks of war, the rebellious and intense Antigone defies her uncle to bury her disgraced brother. This contemporary response to the myth of Antigone brings powerful, modern prose to an ancient and universal story. *Mature Content General admission: $15, veterans and students 16 years of age or younger $10. For tickets call 631-451-4163.

Northport One-Act Play Festival

Northport Plays presents the 14th Annual Northport One-Act Play Festival at The Playhouse at St Paul’s, 270 Main St, Northport, from October 6 to 8. Ten new plays will be performed in two different programs. Go to www.NorthportPlays.com for details and tickets. 631-223-8053

‘An Inspector Calls’

Minstrel Players, Houghton Hall, Trinity Episcopal Church, 130 Main St., Northport presents J.B. Priestley’s An Inspector Calls from Oct. 14 to 22. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and students. To order, call 516-361-7232 or email [email protected].

Class Reunions

•Save the date! Port Jefferson High School Class of 1964 will hold its 60th reunion at the Meadow Club, 1147 Route 112, Port Jefferson Station on Oct. 17, 2024. For more information, email Mike Whelen at [email protected].