Times … and dates: Nov. 10 to Nov. 17, 2022

Thursday Nov. 10

Sip & Paint Nite

Northport Historical Society, 215 Main St. Northport hosts a Sip & Paint Nite from 7 to 9 p.m. Learn how to paint the Eaton’s Neck Lighthouse with Northport Historical Society Director and local artist, Caitlyn Shea. Ticket price includes canvas, paint, refreshments and lots of 80’s music! Cost is $30/person. Ages 21 and over only. Registration is required by visiting www.northporthistorical.org.

Vanderbilt lecture

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport presents a lecture on print culture, newsboys, and the labor practices of the press with historian Vincent DiGirolamo at 7 p.m. Titled Crying the News: Child Labor and Print Culture, DiGirolamo’s lecture will draw heavily from his acclaimed 2019 book Crying the News: A History of America’s Newsboys. Tickets are $10 at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Starry Nights concert at SBU

Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook presents a Starry Nights concert in the Recital Hall at 7 p.m. With the combined talent of Stony Brook’s established artists and its rising stars, Artist-in-Residence Colin Carr and company will present Tchaikovsky Piano Trio op 50 with Jennifer Frautschi and Ji Na Kim, and jazz selections with masters Ray Anderson, Tom Manuel and friends. Tickets range from $44 to $48. To order, call 632-2787 or visit www.stallercenter.com.

Friday Nov. 11

Made in Italy, Made for America

The Center for Italian Studies at Stony Brook University, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook will host a memorial conference in honor of its founder, Mario Mignone (1940-2019), at the Wang Center, Lecture Hall 1, today from 9 a.m. to 5:25 p.m. and Nov. 12 at the Frank Melville Jr. Memorial Library, Room E-4340, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. .Presentations will be made by his family, friends, colleagues, scholars, University associates, and government officials. All are welcome. Call 632-7423.

Winter Lantern Festival

The Smithtown Historical Society, 239 East Main St., Smithtown celebrates the holiday season with Suffolk County’s FIRST immersive Winter Lantern Festival tonight, Nov. 12 and 13 from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. and runs on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Jan. 8, 2023. The walk-through holiday light show will feature lanterns and displays in the shape of flowers, mushrooms, farm animals, dinosaurs and many more, all handmade by artisans with decades of dedication to their craft. Be ready for photo ops with friends and family, as this will be an unforgettable experience! Tickets are $22 per person, $12 ages 3 to 12. To order, visit https://www.showclix.com/tickets/suffolk-winter-lantern-festival. For more information, call 265-6768.

Audubon and Friends fundraiser

The Bates House, 1 Bates Road, Setauket hosts an Audubon and Friends art sale and silent auction tonight from 6:30 to 9 p.m. with a special presentation from Craig Turner titled “A History of Bird Illustration” at 7:30 p.m.; Nov. 12 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Four Harbors Audubon Society, Frank Melville Memorial Park, The Safina Center and Seatuck Environmental. The event is free to attend. For more information, call 689-7054.

An Evening of Opera

St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 270 Main St., Northport hosts an Open Mic Night by Opera Night Long Island at 7:30 p.m. Featuring performances by Darlene Bennett, Pamela Cirasole, Erica Fletcher, Henry Horstman, Kimberly Iannuzzi and more. $10 donation. Visit www.operanight.org.

Saturday Nov. 12

Made in Italy, Made for America

See Nov. 11 listing.

Winter Lantern Festival

See Nov. 11 listing.

Audubon and Friends fundraiser

See Nov. 11 listing.

Thanksgiving Food Drive

The Knights of Columbus of Sts. Philip and James R.C. Parish will hold its annual Thanksgiving Food Drive at King Kullen, 472 Lake Ave., St. James on Saturday, Nov. 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Volunteers will be collection non-perishable food and dry goods at the entrance to the grocery store. All donations will go to local food pantries.

Hauppauge Craft & Gift Fair

Time to shop! Hauppauge High School, 500 Lincoln Blvd., Hauppauge will host its annual Hauppauge Craft & Gift Fair today and Nov. 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Over 100 exhibitors with arts, crafts and gift items — the perfect opportunity to spend a day shopping with Christmas just around the corner. Free admission. Call 846-1459.

Holiday Craft Fair

St. James Lutheran Church Parish Hall, 230 Second Ave., St. James will hold a Holiday Craft Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Featuring 50 quality craft dealers, handmade and needle crafts, folk art, wood items and baked goods. Call 584-5212 or visit www.stjlc.com.

Siena Village Bazaar

Siena Village, 2000 Bishops Road, Smithtown hosts its annual Autumn Holiday Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Community Center. Join them for a fun day with vendors, food, raffles and a Chinese auction. Call 360-4309 for more info.

Caleb Smith Hike

Join the staff at Caleb Smith State Park Preserve, 581 W. Jericho Turnpike, Smithtown for a Tail Less Traveled Hike from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Enjoy some refreshing autumn air as you embark on the red trail. This trail will take you all the way to the northeastern edge of the park, and offers beautiful woodland scenery. This is a moderate level hike with some hills. Bring water and good walking shoes/boots. Adult s only. $4 per person. Advance reservations required by calling 265-1054.

Second Saturdays Poetry Reading

All Souls Church in Stony Brook continues its Second Saturdays Poetry Reading series via Zoom from 11 a.m. to noon. Hosted by Suffolk County Poet Laureate Richard Bronson, the featured poet will be Joan Magiet. An open-reading will follow. All are welcome to read one of their own poems. Participants can access the program through the All Souls website https://www.allsouls-stonybrook.org/. For more information, call 655-7798.

‘Résonances Boréales’

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Planetarium, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport presents Résonances Boréales, a 360° dome show described as a dialogue between a single piano and the northern lights featuring pianist Roman Zavada performing live in the planetarium theater at 5:30 p.m. and again at 7 pm. Tickets are $30, $25 members online at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org; $35, $25 members at the door.

Owl Prowl at the Vanderbilt

Biologist and ranger Eric Powers, co-founder of the Center for Environmental Education & Discovery (CEED), will lead an Owl Prowl on the grounds of the Vanderbilt Estate and Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport at 6 p.m. After a presentation on the owls of Long Island, Powers will lead a walk on the estate grounds, during which he will attempt to call in nearby owls. Flashlights are not permitted. Sturdy footwear is recommended as the trail is uneven and it will be dark. Tickets are $12, members free. Register at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

An evening of comedy

In partnership with Governor’s Comedy Club, the Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown presents Giving Thanks for Comedy, an night of laughs featuring Michael Loftus, Michael Keegan, Debbie D’Amore and MC Carla Oakerson. Tickets are $45, $40 members and includes an open bar of beer and wine. To order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.

Sunday Nov. 13

Winter Lantern Festival

See Nov. 11 listing.

Audubon and Friends fundraiser

See Nov. 11 listing.

Hauppauge Craft & Gift Fair

See Nov. 12 listing.

LITMA Contradance

The Long Island Traditional Music Association hosts a contradance at the Smithtown Historical Society’s Frank Brush Barn, 211 E. Main St., Smithtown at 2 p.m. with basic instruction at 1:45 p.m. Featuring Dave Harvey calling with the LITMA Contra Band. $15 general admission, $10 LITMA members, $7.50 students, children under 16 free with paid adult. For more information, visit www.litma.org.

Monday Nov. 14

Parkinson Therapy fundraiser

The Smithtown Historical Society’s Frank Brush Barn, 211 E. Main St., Smithtown will host a fundraiser for the Smithtown Parkinson Therapy Center from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Featuring a musical tribute to Neil Diamond, hors d’oeuvres and drinks. Tickets are $35 per person at www.eventbrite.com. Questions? Call 265-6621.

TVHS lecture

Three Village Historical Society continues its lecture series with a presentation by authors Katherine Kirkpatrick and Vivian Nicholson-Mueller titled “William Sidney Mount’s Long Island and the People of Color” at the Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main St., Setauket or via Zoom at 7 p.m. Kirkpatrick and Nicholson-Mueller will talk about the research for their new book The Art of William Sidney Mount: Long Island People of Color and Canvas. RSVP by visiting www.tvhs.org.

Tuesday Nov. 15

Garden Club Meeting

Three Village Garden Club will hold its monthly membership meeting at the Setauket Neighborhood House, 95 Main St., Setauket at 10 a.m. The program will be “Holiday Decorating with Fresh Greens and Dried Botanicals.” New members welcome. For information call 751-2743.

Wednesday Nov. 16

Weaving with Wine

Join the Huntington Historical Society for an evening of Weaving with Wine at the Conklin Barn, 2 High St., Huntington from 6 to 8:30 p.m. ​In the era before the advent of factories, skilled weavers spun flax and wool into yarn for clothing. This fun program offers a chance to learn to weave using a traditional manual table loom. At the end of class, you will have a piece of fabric to bring home! You supply the wine, the Society will provide the weaving, glasses and light refreshments. $40/member and $45/non-member. Advance registration required by calling 427-7045 x 404 or email [email protected]

TVCT Fall Gala

Three Village Community Trust holds its 18th annual Fall Gala at the Old Field Club, 86 West Meadow Road, East Setauket at 7 p.m. Special honoree for the evening will be noted author and lecturer John Turner. Enjoy live music by Carl Safina and Moment’s Notice, a light buffet, an art raffle for a Christian White painting, raffle baskets, and much more. Tickets to the event, which are $75 per person, can be purchased on the Trust’s website, www.threevillagecommunitytrust.org. For more information, call 631-942-4558, or email [email protected]

Thursday Nov. 17

Dreamcatcher Workshop

The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St. Cold Spring Harbor invites adults and teens to a Dreamcatcher Workshop from 6 to 7 p.m. Discover the history behind the most enduring and widespread symbol of Native American culture, the dreamcatcher, with special guest and member of the Shinnecock and Hassanamisco Nations, Denise Silva-Dennis. Learn the meaning and significance behind these beautiful artworks and create a traditional dreamcatcher of your own. $16 participant; $8 members. Visit www.cshwhalingmuseum.org to reserve your spot.

Film

‘American Pain’

The Port Jefferson Documentary Series continues on Nov. 14 at 7 p.m. with a screening of American Pain at Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson. A jaw-dropping true crime documentary, American Pain tells the story of twin brothers and bodybuilders Chris and Jeff George, who operated a franchise of pain clinics in Florida where they handed out pain pills like candy. Director Darren Foster offers an incredibly compelling and shocking story that exposes the tower of corruption that made the George’s enterprise so massively successful. Followed by a Q&A with guest speaker producer Carolyn Hepburn. Tickets are $10 at www.portjeffdocumentaryseries.com or at the door.

King Vidor’s ‘The Crowd’

The Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington continues its Anything But Silent series with a screening of King Vidor’s The Crowd on Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. Nominated for two Academy Awards, including Best Picture, King Vidor’s silent masterpiece follows a couple trying to survive in a large, impersonal metropolis through their hopes, struggles and downfalls. With live accompaniment by Ben Model. Tickets are $17, $12 members. Call 423-7610.

Theater

‘Sister Act’

Stage 74 @SYJCC, 74 Hauppauge Road, Commack presents Sister Act on Nov. 12 and 19 at 8 p.m. and Nov. 13 and 20 at 2 p.m. Based on the hit 1992 film, the show follows disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, who witnesses a murder and is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she won’t be a found: a convent! Filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, Sister Act is reason to rejoice! Tickets are $32, $25 seniors and students. To order, call 462-9800 or visit www.starplayhouse.com.

‘Noises Off’

The Theatres at Suffolk County Community College presents Noises Off by Michael Frayn at the Shea Theater, Islip Arts Building, 533 College Road, Selden on Nov. 16, 17, 18, 19, 25, 26 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 20 and 27 at 2 p.m. Called the funniest farce ever written, Noises Off presents a manic menagerie of itinerant actors rehearsing a flop called Nothing’s On. *Mature Content* General admission: $14, Veterans and students 16 years of age or younger: $10, Suffolk students with current ID: One FREE ticket. To order, visit https://sunysuffolk.edu/spotlight or call 451-4163.

‘A Christmas Carol’

“I will honor Christmas in my heart…” Join Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson for its 38th annual production of A Christmas Carol in all of its thrills, music, joy, and spirit. from Nov. 12 to Dec. 30. Follow the miser Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey that teaches him the true meaning of Christmas — past, present and future. $20 tickets in November; December tickets are $35 adults, $28 seniors and students, $20 children ages 5 to 12. To order, call 928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘A Christmas Story’

The John W. Engeman Theater presents A Christmas Story, The Musical from Nov. 17 to Dec. 31. Nine-year-old Ralphie Parker only wants one thing for Christmas – an Official Red Ryder carbine-action 200-shot Range Model air rifle. Rebuffed at every turn, Ralphie plots numerous schemes to achieve his desperate desire for the coveted BB gun. Based on the beloved movie, A Christmas Story, The Musical is the perfect holiday gift for the entire family! Tickets range from $80 to $85. To order, call 261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com

Vendors Wanted

◆ Trinity Episcopal Church, 130 Main St., Northport seeks vendors for its annual St. Nicholas Bazaar on Dec. 3. Call 631-261-7670 for further details.

◆ Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Road, Holbrook seeks craft vendors for its Holiday Night Market on Dec. 10 from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Call 631-588-5024.

◆ Three Village Historical Society, 93 North Country Road, Setauket seeks vendors for its first annual Three Village Winter Market, an outdoor holiday shopping experience, on Dec. 10 and 11 from 11 to 4 p.m. $100 for one day or $150 for both. Call 631-751-3730 or visit www.tvhs.org.