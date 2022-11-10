‘To Kill A Mockingbird’ returns to the big screen

In honor of its 60th anniversary, To Kill a Mockingbird returns to select theaters on Nov. 13 and Nov. 16, courtesy of Fathom Events and Turner Classic Movies. The film, based on Harper Lee’s 1960 Pulitzer-winning novel of the same title, stars Gregory Peck as courageous Southern lawyer Atticus Finch and is told through the eyes of his young daughter, Scout (Mary Badham). Nominated for eight Academy Awards, To Kill a Mockingbird won three, including best actor (Peck) and best adapted screenplay.

Viewers will also be treated to exclusive behind-the-scenes insights and background information about the making of the movie from Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz.

Locally, the film will be screened at Island 16 Cinema De Lux, 185 Morris Ave., Holtsville on Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. and Nov. 16 at 7 p.m.; AMC Stony Brook 17, 2196 Nesconset Highway, Stony Brook on Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Nov. 16 at 7 p.m.; and Farmingdale Multiplex Cinemas, 1001 Broadhollow Road, Farmingdale on Nov. 13 at 1 p.m. and Nov. 16 at 7 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.fathomevents.com.

See video trailer here.