Let’s Give Thanks & Help Ones In Need. Bryant Funeral Home is hosting their Annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. Please bring non-perishable food to the funeral home located at 411 Old Town Road, E. Setauket, from now till November 21st from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Every 5 items you bring will earn you a chance to win one of three raffle prizes. All food collected will be donated to the local food pantries located at St. James RC Church in Setauket, Infant Jesus RC Church in Port Jefferson and St. Gerard Majella Church in Port Jefferson Station. Please call 631-473-0082 for further information.