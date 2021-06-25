10-year-old Sunny Docherty asks for donations to Save-A-Pet for her birthday

By Sabrina Artusa

This past April, Setauket Elementary School fourth-grader Sunny Docherty decided to spend her birthday a little differently. Instead of brainstorming a list of gifts to ask for, Sunny asked only for her family and friends to donate to Save-A-Pet Animal Rescue & Adoption Center. Sunny heard of the nonprofit organization through family friends, Natasha and Jim Commander, who are regular volunteers there.

Save-A-Pet, located in Port Jefferson Station, is currently saving animals from kill shelters in the South. Volunteers are fervently dedicated to helping the most overlooked members of our community — our animals. In addition to caring for mistreated pets and finding them a home, Save-A-Pet also provides any necessary medical attention.

Volunteers like the Commander family, who live in Stony Brook, walk the animals, socialize with them and treat them with love and care, eventually teaching them how to trust again. Many of the animals have been abused, but volunteers like the couple are working at reversing the trauma through “love and exercise,” as Natasha Commander said.

The truth of her statement is exemplified in her foster dog Muddy, who was saved by Save-A-Pet. After only a week with the family, Muddy is dutifully attached to the Commanders. He’s laying at their feet, wagging his tail and appearing to smile.

Sunny was introduced to Save-A-Pet through the Commanders and, of course, Muddy. “It’s an incredible thing that they do — [kill shelters] shouldn’t kill animals,” she said.

Dori Scofield, president of Save-A-Pet, said she “loves when kids in the community get involved. They truly help the organization tremendously.”

Scofield emphasized the significant impact kids have on the organization.

“Kids are huge contributors,” she said.

From a roll of paper towels to small drives outside of grocery stores, Scofield makes it clear that no contribution is too small and no person is too young. Age does not impede a person’s ability to make a difference.

Thanks to Sunny, Save-A-Pet will be receiving $156 — money that will be put toward the care and medical needs of the animals. Scofield said that they “always have animals in dire need of surgery,” so Sunny’s contributions will be put to good use.

While affectionately petting Muddy, it becomes clear from Sunny’s smile that she is proud of her decision to donate. Sunny definitely embodies her name. As her mother Carré Griggs said, “Sunny was born sunny.” Her father, Jim Docherty, said that he is “not surprised at all” by Sunny’s charitable deed.

Her impact extends beyond the monetary donation. One of her friends has also decided to trade gifts for donations. In fact, Sunny herself credits one of her friends — who has donated her birthday money in the past — for inspiring her to do so this year.

“I don’t think kids want presents anymore,” Griggs said. “They want to help.”

Sunny hopes to inspire people to get involved. To anyone moved by her story, she said, “Do something, donate or foster a dog in need.”