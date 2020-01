Choral auditions

The North Shore Chamber Choir will hold open auditions for all sections at the Caroline Church of Brookhaven, 1 Duke Road, Setauket on Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m. Rehearsals are held on Tuesdays from 7 to 9 p.m. For more information, call 631-504-0165 or email artisticdirector@nschamberchoir.org.