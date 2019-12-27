Empty Nesters John and Nikki Poulianos Continue Support of Schools EducationPeople of the YearPort Times Record by TBR Staff - December 27, 2019 0 3 Nikki and John Poulianos during the 2014 prom production of “The Wizard of Oz”. Photo by Clinton Rubin By Julianne Mosher Although their children graduated from Port Jefferson high school years ago, John and Nikki Poulianos still help out the students whenever they get a chance. The Port Jefferson Prom Committee. Photo by Drew Biondo “The Poulianos clan has had an extraordinary impact on many families across Port Jeff,” Clinton Rubin, a parent with a child in the school district said. “Remarkably, it comes from so many different directions — they are what makes Port Jeff a family.” John is a business owner and Nikki works for a few hours at the high school as its equipment manager, Joan Lyons, head custodian of Port Jefferson high school said. She added that the Poulianoses are constantly giving their time and energy back to the students — especially with the annual prom. “Together the two of them work endless hours volunteering with the prom,” she said. “Without them, rest assured, there would not be a Port Jeff prom.” The Port Jefferson prom is a big event for the school and community alike, and parents start to plan it months in advance. “What the Poulianoses do for the prom and kids is amazing,” Lyons added. “They’re there from the start of it until the very end setting it up and breaking it down.” Lyons, who has worked in the school district for 33 years, said that without this couple, there would be no prom. “They’re good, nice people — not many people would do this stuff,” she added. “Thank God the school district and community has them.” But the pair doesn’t just work on prom. They come to every soccer game (John is the high school boys soccer coach) and Nikki helps all the athletes in the school with their uniforms. “They just like to do things for the kids of Port Jeff,” Theresa Tsunis, a Port Jefferson resident said. “Nikki was in attendance at every single middle school basketball game my children were involved in. She is undeniably dedicated to the students of Port Jefferson.” While the couple is active within the school district, John and Nikki also help out in other parts of the community. John works closely with Hope House and the Port Jeff Cub Scout Pack 41, while the couple is also active with the Greek festival every year. “We are all incredibly fortunate to have such a caring, committed family as part of our village infrastructure,” Rubin said. “They are what makes our town so special, and what makes it so easy to smile when thinking of our past and our future.” So many people respect the constant volunteerism and selflessness of John and Nikki Poulianos. “They’re not the couple of the year, Janet Stafford, a Port Jeff resident, said. “They’re the couple of the decade.”