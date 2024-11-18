Young minds code their way to STEM skills at Miller Avenue School

1 of 4

Students in kindergarten through second grade at Shoreham-Wading River’s Miller Avenue School participated in an engaging activity that introduced them to computer science as they collaborated to code Indi robot vehicles.

Working in the school library with Eastern Suffolk BOCES Model Schools coach Carrie McGuire and library media specialist Brittany LaValle, the imaginative play-based learning experience empowered students to brainstorm ways to build their own mazes while enhancing computational thinking skills.

“Educationally, I witnessed the highest levels of student engagement in problem-solving as they learned sequential programming through a fun activity,” said Dr. Joe Paolicelli, Shoreham-Wading River’s director of science, technology, engineering and mathematics.