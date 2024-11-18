Update: Police seek man wanted for the fatal stabbing of his father in Rocky Point

Second update:

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives released a statement on Nov. 18 that said they believe Matthew Zoll crashed a black GMC Yukon SUV at the intersection of 25A and the William Floyd Parkway on November 9 at approximately 1:35 a.m. Detectives believe Zoll suffered injuries from the crash. The GMC Yukon was impounded. Anyone with information on Zoll’s location is asked to call 911, the Homicide Squad at 631-852- 6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. Below is the original release and first update.

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to locate Matthew Zoll, who is wanted for the murder of his father, Joseph Zoll.

Matthew Zoll, 23, is white, 6 feet 1 inch tall, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Zoll, who has a small scar under his left eye, is not believed to have a vehicle.

Anyone with information on Matthew Zoll’s location is asked to call 911, the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Below is the original release.

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are investigating a stabbing that killed a man in Rocky Point on Nov. 9.

Seventh Precinct officers responded to a residence on Quail Road at approximately 1:25 a.m. after a 911 caller reported a stabbing at the location.

When officers arrived, they located a man stabbed. Joseph Zoll, 61, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this incident, to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-

6392 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.