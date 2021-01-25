Home Arts & Entertainment WWBA seeks 2021 Long Island Poet of the Year nominations
WWBA seeks 2021 Long Island Poet of the Year nominations
Walt Whitman Birthplace Association in Huntington Station is seeking nominations for its 2021 Long Island Poet of the Year award. This award is given annually by the WWBA to a Long Island poet recognized regionally for the excellence of his or her work and who is active in supporting and promoting poetry on Long Island.
The nomination should consist of a brief bio/CV, including publications, artistic engagements, and community activities, and a two page sample of the poet‘s work.
This material should be submitted by email attachment to [email protected], or by mail to:
Executive Director, Walt Whitman Birthplace Association
246 Old Walt Whitman Road, Huntington Station, New York 11746-4148.
Nominations must be received by February 19th,. Self-nominations are not accepted. The WWBA Board of Trustees Program Committee will choose the awardee by March 12th. The award will be presented at a reception-reading in April.