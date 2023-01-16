WUSB Sunday Street Series returns to the Long Island Museum Feb. 19

The Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook welcomes the return of the WUSB Sunday Street Series in the Gillespie Room of the Carriage Museum on Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. with a concert by Joe Jencks and Rod MacDonald.

Joe Jencks is a 22-year veteran of the international Folk circuit, an award-winning songwriter and a celebrated vocalist based in the Chicago area. He is known for his performances of musical beauty, social consciousness and spiritual exploration. Joe delivers engaged musical narratives filled with heart, soul, groove, and grit. Co-founder of the harmony trio Brother Sun, Jencks has penned several #1 Folksongs including the ever-relevant Lady of The Harbor. His 2022 release, ’ The Coming of the Years’ has become a favorite of critics. www.joejencks.com

Rod MacDonald began singing professionally in New York City, where he became a headliner in Greenwich Village clubs in the 1980s and recorded 21 songs now in the Smithsonian Folkways collection. He has 13 solo CDs, with 2014’s “Later That Night” making the top ten on national independent music charts, and three CDs with Big Brass Bed, which New Times named “Best Folk Band” in 2016. He is also Music Americana instructor with Osher Lifelong Learning at Florida Atlantic University, and was named Distinguished Faculty Member in 2012. Rod has been a regular in our annual Bob Dylan birthday celebrations.www.rodmacdonald.net

Tickets are $ 25.00 advance sale until February 17th at www.sundaystreet.org. Tickets at the door (cash only) are $30.

These concerts are a collaboration of WUSB’s Sunday Street Series, The Long Island Museum, and The Greater Port Jefferson Art’s Council.