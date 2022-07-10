Woman killed, man critically injured in Port Jefferson Station house fire

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad and Arson Section detectives are investigating a fatal fire that killed a woman and critically injured her husband in Port Jefferson Station on Sunday, July 10.

Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct officers and Terryville Fire Department firefighters responded to 58 Superior St. at 7 p.m. after a 911 caller reported a fire at the location.

John Davis, 76, was able to escape the fire and was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition. His wife, Catherine Davis, 83, died in the fire.

In addition to the Terryville Fire Department, eight fire departments also responded to the scene.

A preliminary investigation has determined the cause of the fire to be non-criminal in nature.