Woman arrested for DWI following Middle Island crash that killed passenger

Suffolk County Police last night arrested a woman for driving while intoxicated following a crash that

killed a female passenger in another vehicle in Middle Island.

Melissa Koprowski was driving a 2014 Dodge Durango eastbound on Middle Country Road, when she attempted to make a left turn onto Wading River Hollow Road and crashed the Dodge into a 2022 Nissan Rogue that was traveling westbound on Middle Country Road, at approximately 8:40 p.m.

A passenger in the Nissan, Esther Gui, 75, of Coram, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where she was pronounced dead. Gui’s daughter, the driver of the Nissan, Crystal Marks, 33, of Coram, was transported to the same hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, and Gui’s 22-month-old granddaughter Celine Martin, who was seated behind the driver at the time of the crash, was not injured.

Koprowski, 31, of Yaphank, was also transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Koprowski was charged with Driving While Intoxicated and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip. The vehicles were impounded for safety checks.

Anyone with information is asked to call Major Case at 631-852-6555.