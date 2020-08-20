WMHO presents Master Class with Lance Gumbs

The Ward Melville Heritage Organization in Stony Brook continues its Master Class series with a presentation by Lance Gumbs titled “Shinnecock Nation: Past, Present and Future.” This free virtual experience will be offered via Zoom on Aug. 26 at 1 p.m.

Vice President of the National Congress of American Indian and the Tribal Ambassador for the Shinnecock Indian Nation, Gumbs will take participants on a journey back to his ancestors, some 10,000 years ago, explaining how, through their creative ingenuity, the Shinnecocks survived centuries of change, and how they continue to keep their traditions alive.

Today, Gumbs is working not only on having his people survive, but to flourish — especially through capital investments, along with their commitment to land and tradition. Gain insight into Gumbs’ life and his role as a tribal member who seeks to use his skills in business to benefit his tribal nation – currently through a new enterprise: a 100,000 square feet medical marijuana dispensary and wellness lounge on the tribe’s 700-acre reservation.

To register for this virtual event, email [email protected] or call 631-751-2244.