Despite the threat of inclement weather, The Atelier at Flowerfield in St. James hosted an opening reception for the first annual Student Artists Juried Show on March 12. Student artists, their proud parents and teachers were present as the following student artists were recognized for their outstanding work.

First Place was awarded to Joseline Canales-Lazio of Huntington for her artwork titled “Through Someone’s Eyes,” created with Conte Crayon on black paper.

Julie Yang of Setauket captured Second Place for her acrylic piece “What’s Left of Us.”

Third Place was awarded to Alexandra Zlotnikov of Northport for her oil painting titled “Grand Russian Supper.”

Honorable mentions included Annissa Gao of Great Neck, for “On a Thread” (mixed media); Agata Arkhipkina of Stony Brook for “Light” (acrylic); and Christopher Lafontaine of Shirley for “Out of My Mind” created with a ballpoint pen.

This show will run through April 9. The exhibition hall is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Atelier at Flowerfield is located at 2 Flowerfield, Suite 6 & 9, in St. James. For more information, visit www.atelierflowerfield.org or call 631-250-9009.