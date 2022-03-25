Engineering Excellence award for Rocky Point Middle School

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Rocky Point Middle School robotics team had only one opportunity to compete this year, and they took full advantage. At the Long Island championships, pitted against more than 100 teams from across Long Island, the team and coach Mark Moorman again brought home a well-earned award.

Students Grace Bertino, Matt Blaising, Charlie Hinst, Nathan Watkis and Faith Wozny, who represent the Radical Robotix team, earned third place in the Engineering Excellence category. The award is noted as a celebration of a team with an efficiently designed robot, an innovative project solution that effectively addresses the season challenge and great core values evident in all they do.