Western Waterviews, Stunning Sunsets In Port Jefferson!

Western Waterviews offered at this Belle Terre diamond in the rough! Over 3200 square feet

spread out over 3 full levels, and views from every main room. Through 4 sets of sliding glass doors and picture windows enjoy the activity in Port Jefferson Harbor. The owner’s suite is complete with fireplace, 2 large walk-in closets, walk-in storage room, generous en-suite bath, and sliding doors to private rooftop deck. Guest suite is on the main floor with en-suite bath, and there are 4 more bedrooms on the lower level with a half bath. Enjoy the warm ambience in front of one of the 3 fireplaces located on each floor. The inground pool is situated in the middle of 2.2 acres- you will be able to enjoy the view of boats sailing by in the harbor. Stunning year round sunsets. The community offers multiple marinas in the deep water harbor, private beaches, private park and community constable services.

$968,000