Bellone: Fed’s Inaction on Aid Will ‘Defund Police/Suburbia’

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone (D) said Friday that this year’s budget will cut about $20 million from police spending, which would mean the loss of an entire police recruitment class of about 200 officers.

During a press conference held at the police academy located on the Suffolk County Community College Brentwood campus, Bellone reiterated his plea for the federal government to pass additional aid for local governments. The cut to the police class is expected to save approximately $1.5 million and will shutter the academy for what amounts to a year and a half.

“Six months into this pandemic the federal has failed to deliver disaster assistance to state and local governments,” Bellone said. “My message to Washington is simple, don’t defund the police — don’t defund suburbia by your inaction.”

The county executive used language very reminiscent of President Donald Trump (R), who has previously asserted that if Democrats win in November they will “destroy the beautiful suburbs.” While Bellone said he does not agree with the defund the police movement, which aims to take funds away from traditional law enforcement and put it toward other social services or create new, non-police response units, he said that is “essentially what the federal government is doing,” by not passing any new aid bills.

Bellone added the county budget, which is expected to be revealed in the next two weeks, will also include cuts to the Student Resource Officer program that has trained cops for work in schools. Those officers will be reassigned.

Additional cuts include the community support unit, suspending promotions, and cuts in county aid to independent east end police departments. These cuts, and potential further cuts hinted in the upcoming budget, could mean less officers and patrols on county streets, according to the county exec, though by how much he did not say.

Police Commissioner Geraldine Hart said during the press conference that the loss of the SROs and other specialized officers would be a great loss to the public.

“They are instrumental in intervening, intervening and addressing gang violence, opioid addiction and active shooter threats while serving as a visual deterrent to illegal and dangerous activity,” she said.

Other Long Island municipalities have also begged the federal government to send aid. On Sept. 14 federal reps from both parties stood beside several town supervisors to call for a bipartisan municipal aid bill. The Town of Brookhaven, for example, is requesting close to $12 million, as it had not been an original recipient of the original CARES Act funding.

Though Suffolk County received $257 million in CARES funding back in April, which Bellone said is used as part of the response to the pandemic, a financial report issued by Suffolk earlier this year estimated it could be as much as $1.5 billion in the hole over the next three years. At that Sept. 14 press conference, Suffolk County Comptroller John Kennedy Jr. (R) said the county is financially “on the verge of utter collapse.”

Suffolk, Bellone said, would need a $400 million windfall to stave off these massive cuts, and up to $650 million to aid with economic hardship next year.

“We have seen death and devastation … and we are moving forward, but we know we face years of recovery.” he said.