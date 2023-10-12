Wendy Pearson named new VP for Strategic Initiatives at SBU

Stony Brook University has named Wendy Pearson as Vice President for Strategic Initiatives, effective Nov. 1. Most recently, Pearson served as the Senior Advisor to the Provost at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa.

Pearson will report to Stony Brook President Maurie McInnis and work in close partnership with campus leaders and partners to identify and advance Stony Brook’s institutional priorities. Important goals include ensuring implementation and assessment of the recently completed strategic plan, taking the lead in developing an overall plan for our Southampton campus, and assisting in supporting SBU’s work as anchor institution for The New York Climate Exchange on Governors Island in New York City.

“Wendy has a proven track record of both convening key stakeholders on and beyond campus while connecting them to accomplish the wider strategic vision that moves priorities forward,” said President McInnis. “We’re so pleased to have her leadership involvement with the New York Climate Exchange, and her extensive experience in higher education will help us focus and align our planning on the pillars that the university needs to best commit resources to benefit our community.”

Pearson’s previous roles at the University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa include academic affairs program officer in the Office of the Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, where she managed program review and the development and modification of academic programs, and special projects manager for the School of Hawaiian, Asian and Pacific Studies. She also served as program coordinator in the Center for Peace & Conflict Studies/Detroit Council for World Affairs at Wayne State University, coordinating curriculum development and Japan study tours for public school teachers.

“I am honored to join this dynamic community of scholars and innovators,” said Pearson. “Leaving Hawai‘i for New York represents an exciting new chapter, and I am eager to contribute to the remarkable progress and bold initiatives of Stony Brook University. I look forward to working closely with all stakeholders to turn shared vision into reality, to drive positive change, and to make a lasting impact.”