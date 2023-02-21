‘Welcome to Flanders’ sign stolen on Feb. 9

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Town of Southampton Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person or people who allegedly stole a sign in Flanders earlier this month.

The “Welcome to Flanders” sign, which was located on the corner of Pleasure Drive and County Road 104, was allegedly stolen sometime during the overnight hours of February 9 to February 10.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.