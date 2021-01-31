Weichert Realtors’ clothing drive a success

Weichert Realtors® — Performance Homes in Farmingdale recently partnered with a Long Island-based charity to help collect clothing for the homeless.

The public was invited to come out and support the Weichert® affiliate’s clothing drive, which ran through late December. Donations collected from community members in Farmingdale, Massapequa, Bethpage and surrounding areas were then dropped off to the Long Island Coalition for the Homeless.

Weichert, Realtors® — Performance Homes agents, pictured from left, Joseph Blesi, Jared Garcia, Mark Debrich, Oscar Turcios, Joseph Garcia, Albert Celeste and Lorraine Sorce (not shown) played a vital role in organizing and executing the clothing drive.

“Teaming up with this amazing organization has always been a great way for us to give back to the community and help the less fortunate,” said broker/owner Anthony Garcia. “This was our third year hosting a clothing drive, and we’re extremely proud of all our team members and those in the community who helped make this a great success.”