Weather can’t hold back Port Jeff’s annual hill climb reenactment

Steven Albanese shows off his 1966 Cadillac Convertible. Photo by Aidan Johnson
By Aidan Johnson

Despite the uncooperative weather, the Port Jefferson Harbor Education & Arts Conservancy held its annual hill climb on Saturday, Sept. 30.

The event, a reenactment of the first hill climb in 1910, featured classic cars retracing the original course up East Broadway.

Port Jeff village historian Chris Ryon, left, and Port Jefferson Harbor Education & Arts Conservancy president Lisa Perry. Photo by Aidan Johnson

While gloomy weather significantly reduced the number of usual participants, multiple drivers still came out to enjoy the day.

Despite a much smaller showing, the conservancy’s president, Lisa Perry, still saw the event as a success. 

“I think anytime people know the history of our village and what used to go on here, and participants and people coming out, and the mayor being here, I think it was … a successful event,” Perry said.

Steven Albanese, who showcased his 1966 Cadillac Convertible, was happy to participate in the event.

“This is probably the third or fourth … hill climb that I participated in, so I know most of the people here,” he said. “We all know each other, and you’re like, ‘You’re going, you’re going, all right, what the heck!’ A little rain,” he added.

