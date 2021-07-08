Wearable Art 2.0 exhibit opens in Huntington

1 of 8

When channeling their creativity, artists sometimes venture beyond the canvas and turn their attention to art that can adorn the human body. Such is the case with the Huntington Arts Council’s latest juried exhibit, Wearable Art 2.0. The show opened at the HAC’s Main Street Gallery on July 2.

Back by popular demand, the exhibit features artwork that meets at the intersection of fashion and fine art through design, costume, or culture. Submissions are representative of the creative inspiration found in garments, accessories (art jewelry, masks, bags, etc.), and representational work (design boards, performance images, etc.).

The show was juried by Dominique Maciejka, owner of Paper Doll Vintage Boutique in Sayville and Paper Doll Curiosity Shoppe in Patchogue.

“The work submitted showcased a beautiful range of what wearable art can mean to artists and how it can be interpreted. The works chosen exemplified a strong vision conceptually, technically or a combination of both. Some pieces were more traditional, while others had a modern and contemporary spin for a wonderful variety of work,” said Maciejka.

Participating artists include Lisa Cangemi, Oksana Danziger, Ciamara Donawa, Diane Godlewski, Steven Goldleaf, Nathaly Gomez, Jan Guarino, Veronica Haley, Drew Kane, Julianna Kirk, Allison Mack, Lorraine Manzo Angeletti, Meagan J. Meehan, John Micheals, Gail Neuman, Luda Pahl, Eileen Palmer, Athena Protonentis, Amanda Reilly, Cindy Russell, Jasmine Scarlatos, Meryl Shapiro, Danangelowe Spencer, Steven Tze, Ana Urbach and JoAnn Zambito.

“Wearable Art 2.0 is a direct extension of the first version of this theme that took place in our Main Street Gallery three years ago. The creativity, technique, and artistry represented in this revival of Wearable Art has exceeded our expectations,” said Marc Courtade, Executive Director of the Huntington Arts Council.

“The interpretation of the call is a true testament to how art can be designed and expressed in so many impactful and beautiful ways. Whether it be jewelry, quilted jackets, existing items that have been customized or hand painted silk, the exhibit is a show stopper. All are invited to stop by our gallery and experience the work in person.”

The Huntington Arts Council’s Main Street Gallery, 213 Main St., Huntington will present Wearable Art 2.0 through July 31. The exhibit is also on view online. Hours for the gallery are Tuesday to Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For weekend hours, visit www.huntingtonarts.org or call 631-271-8423.