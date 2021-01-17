Ward Melville Patriots Outpace Brentwood

1 of 6

Ward Melville High School’s boys swim team members hit the road in a League I matchup against Brentwood Jan. 15, and despite many first-year swimmers, the Patriot’s inked a 67-43 victory.

Ward Melville coach Chris Gordon said his team is very young and inexperienced but likes his team’s efforts in practice and is impressed with their attitude at their meets. Gordon stated that Brentwood has been especially impacted by COVID-19 with a smaller roster size but added they’ve not lost their energy and enthusiasm whenever they face the Patriots, adding that hopefully their numbers will bounce back next year.

The Patriots retake the pool Jan. 19 with an away meet against Half Hollow Hills.