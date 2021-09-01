Ward Melville Patriots open season against East Islip

Ward Melville Patriots open season against East Islip

Ward Melville sophomore forward Samantha Ruffini with the throw in for the Patriots in their season opener Aug 30. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior co-captain Rachel Ehrlich with a shot on goal for the Patriots in their season opener against East Islip Aug 30. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior co-captain Rachel Ehrlich redirects for the Patriots in their season opener against East Islip Aug 30. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore forward Peyton Costello shoots in the Patriots season opener Aug 30. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville sophomore forward Peyton Costello centers the ball in the Patriots season opener Aug 30. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville sophomore forward Peyton Costello centers the ball in the Patriots season opener Aug 30. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville sophomore midfielder Marissa Tonic clears the ball in the Patriots season opener against East Islip Aug 30. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville sophomore midfielder Marissa Tonic with an outside pass in the Patriots season opener against East Islip Aug 30. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior co-captain Kate Ancona with a shot on goal for the Patriots in their season opener against East Islip Aug 30. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville junior Emma Ward maneuvers mid field for the Patriots in their season opener Aug 30. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville junior Emma Ward maneuvers mid field for the Patriots in their season opener Aug 30. Bill Landon photo
Sophomore forward EmiliaRetzlaff with a shot on goal for the Patriots in their season opener Aug 30. Photo by Bill Landon
Sophomore forward Emilia Retzlaff settles the ball for the Patriots in their season opener Aug 30. Photo by Bill Landon
Sophomore forward Emilia Retzlaff maneuvers midfield for the Patriots in their season opener Aug 30. Photo by Bill Landon
Midfielder Eliana Hamou centers the ball in the Patriots season opener Aug 30. Photo by Bill Landon
Midfielder Eliana Hamou battles midfield in the Patriots season opener Aug 30. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville sophomore midfielder Brooke Laine plays a corner kick for the Patriots in their season opener Aug 30. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville sophomore forward Amelia Pirozzi settles the ball in the Patriots season opener against East Islip Aug 30. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville sophomore forward Amelia Pirozzi clears the ball in the Patriots season opener Aug 30. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville sophomore forward Amelia Pirozzi runs down the ball in the Patriots season opener Aug 30. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior forward Abigail Foster centers the ball in the Patriots season opener against East Islip Aug 30. Bill Landon photo
Abigail Foster challenges and East Islip player for possession in the Patriots season opener Aug 30. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior forward Abigail Foster with a clearing pass in the Patriots season opener Aug 30. Bill Landon photo

Ward Melville’s girls soccer team finished last season atop the League II leader with a 9-0-1 record in an abbreviated COVID-shortened season to advance to the Suffolk Class AA final. The Patriots, No. 1 seed, faced Sachem East, the No. 3 seed,w and played to a 1-1 tie to share the Class AA title as co-champions.

Ward Melville opened their 2021 campaign at home where they hosted East Islip to kick off a full season the first time since 2019. After 80 minutes of regulation and two overtime periods, the results were the same, ending in a scoreless 0-0 tie in a non-league game Aug. 30. 

The Patriots are back in action Sept. 1 in another non-league matchup on the road against St. Anthony’s with a 7 p.m start before league play begins Sept. 4 on the road against Walt Whitman. Game time is 10 a.m.

