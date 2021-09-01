Carnival heads to Huntington YMCA for Labor Day weekend

The Huntington YMCA, 60 Main St., Huntington will present its 28th annual Carnival on Friday, Sept. 3 from 6 to 10 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 4 from 1 to 8 p.m., Sunday, Sept, 5 from 1 to 8 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 6 from 1 to 6 p.m. Featuring amusement rides for children and thrill seekers, free magic shows at 1:30, 3 and 4:30 p.m. Saturday through Monday, games of skill, festival food and more.

Pricing: The event will have free admission with all rides taking 4 to 6 coupons. Tickets for individual rides are available at $1.25 each 21 for $25 or 44 for $50. Presale Pay-One-Price Bracelets are $29.95

here. Walk-up, to the Carnival Ticket Booth Pay-One-Price Bracelets are $35. Individual Ride and discount book ticket sales, will be available onsite at the TICKET BOOTH DAILY.

For more information, call 631-421-4242.