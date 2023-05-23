Ward Melville High School Patriots tame Longwood Lions

1 of 19

Ward Melville rattled off four unanswered goals before the Longwood Lions found the net in the final minutes of the second quarter in the Suffolk Division I quarterfinals on a wet Saturday afternoon. The Patriots held Longwood to a single goal the rest of the way as they cruised to a 10-2 victory punching their ticket to the semi-final round.

Seniors Nik Barbero and Andrew Belli both scored twice as did Brody Morgan. Filling out the scoreboard were teammates Jaron Popp, Aidan Valeiko, Stephen Rosano and Madden Murphy, who each found the back of the net. Goalie Charlie Giachetti had 10 saves on the day.

The win lifted the Patriots to 13-4 who faced Northport, the No.3 seed, at home Wednesday May 24. Results were not available at press time.