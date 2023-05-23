Ward Melville High School Patriots tame Longwood Lions

Ward Melville High School Patriots tame Longwood Lions

A wet check. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville senior Jaron Popp rifles a shot on goal in a home game against Longwood. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Andrew Belli splits the pipes in a home game against Longwood. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville attackman Trevor Murray with a behind the back shot on goal against Longwood. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Trevor Murray looks for an opening in a home game against Longwood. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville goalie Charlie Giachetti makes another save in a home game against Longwood. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville attackman Stephen Rosano from behind the cage in a home game against Longwood. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville attackman Stephen Rosano pushes past a defender in a home game against Longwood. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville midfielder Brody Morgan shoots in a home game against Longwood. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Trevor Murray looks for a cutter in a home game against Longwood. Photo by Bill Landon
It was a wet one.
Ward Melville goalie Charlie Giachetti makes the save in a home game against Longwood. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville goalie Charlie Giachetti makes the save in a home game against Longwood. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville attackman Stephen Rosano looks for a cutter in a home game against Longwood. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Aidan Valeiko pushes up-field in a home game against Longwood. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Dan Cosentino fires at the cage in a home game against Longwood. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville midfielder Brody Morgan fires at the cage in a home game against Longwood. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville midfielder Brody Morgan charges past a defender in a home game against Longwood. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville attackman Zack Brittman pushes up the left sideline in a home game against Longwood. Photo by Bill Landon

Ward Melville rattled off four unanswered goals before the Longwood Lions found the net in the final minutes of the second quarter in the Suffolk Division I quarterfinals on a wet Saturday afternoon. The Patriots held Longwood to a single goal the rest of the way as they cruised to a 10-2 victory punching their ticket to the semi-final round.

Seniors Nik Barbero and Andrew Belli both scored twice as did Brody Morgan. Filling out the scoreboard were teammates Jaron Popp, Aidan Valeiko, Stephen Rosano and Madden Murphy, who each found the back of the net. Goalie Charlie Giachetti had 10 saves on the day.

The win lifted the Patriots to 13-4 who faced Northport, the No.3 seed, at home Wednesday May 24. Results were not available at press time.

