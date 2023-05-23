Two girls reported missing from Stony Brook

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to locate a 16-year old girl and a 13-year-old girl who were reported missing from Stony Brook on May 21.

16-year-old Brittany Villatoro and 13-year-old Angelina Smith were last seen leaving a home on Stony Brook Road together on May 21 at 5:45 p.m.

Villatoro is Hispanic, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 144 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Smith is Hispanic, 5 feet 5 inches tall, 185 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on her location to contact the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652 or 911.