Ward Melville boys track braves the cold

It was another edition of boys indoor winter track that was held outside at Ward Melville High School Jan. 31. It was 29 degrees at the opening gun where the Patriots hosted Walt Whitman falling 61-50 in a League I matchup.

On the bell lap in a distance event a patriot runner was overheard telling his coach after the race that it was so cold, he couldn’t go on the last lap because his “hammys” locked up.

The Patriots are back in action Feb 6 where they’ll travel to Bay Shore before finishing their regular season at home against Commack Feb. 14.