Ward Melville boys track braves the cold

Ward Melville junior Matthew Rotoli sprints to the finish in a League 1 matchup against Walt Whitman. Bill Landon photo
Andrew Belli a Ward Melville sophomore at the finish against visiting Walt Whitman Jan. 31. Photo by Bill Landon
Cameron Costa a junior for Ward Melville at distance against visiting Walt Whitman Jan. 31. Photo by Bill Landon
11th grader Julian Smith sprints to the finish for the Patriots in a League 1 matchup against Walt Whitman. Bill Landon photo
Jon Bussa a junior for Ward Melville crosses the line against Walt Whitman Jan. 31. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville freshman Brian Liebowitz mid pack in a League I matchup against Walt Whitman. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville junior Linus Hsieh-Beatty leads the way against Walt Whitman Jan. 31. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville freshman Dominick Muratore sprints to the finish line against Walt Whitman Sunday Jan. 31. Photo by Bill Landon
Freshman Thomas DeMaio in frigid distance run for the Patriots Sunday, Jan. 31. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville junior Cameron Costa at distance in League I competition Sunday, Jan 31. Bill Landon photo
James Tarpey a junior for the Patriots against visiting Walt Whitman Jan 31. Bill Landon photo
11th grader Michael Comerford competes in a League I matchup for the Patriots against Walt Whitman. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville senior Andrew Araneo Captain of the Patriot’s cross country, spring and winter track teams who is a 5-year varsity runner competes in a distance event at home against Walt Whitman Jan 31. Bill Landon photo
Ward Melville sophomore Shane Murnane competes outdoors against Walt Whitman Jan 31. Photo by Bill Landon
Ward Melville hosted Walt Whitman in boy’s track and field Sunday, Jan. 31. Bill Landon photo

It was another edition of boys indoor winter track that was held outside at Ward Melville High School Jan. 31. It was 29 degrees at the opening gun where the Patriots hosted Walt Whitman falling 61-50 in a League I matchup.

On the bell lap in a distance event a patriot runner was overheard telling his coach after the race that it was so cold, he couldn’t go on the last lap because his “hammys” locked up.  

The Patriots are back in action Feb 6 where they’ll travel to Bay Shore before finishing their regular season at home against Commack Feb. 14. 

