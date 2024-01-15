Wanted for Wading River Burglary

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Police Department detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole from a farm stand in Wading River in November.

A man allegedly stole merchandise from Finks Farmstand, located at 6242 Middle Country Road, on November 18 at approximately 5:23 a.m. The suspect fled the scene in a dark colored pickup truck.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.