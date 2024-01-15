Wanted for East Farmingdale Grand Larceny

1 of 2

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two women who allegedly stole money from an East Farmingdale store in January.

Two women allegedly distracted a cashier and stole $1,600 from BJ’s Wholesale Club, located at 50 Daniel St., on January 10 at approximately 3:50 p.m.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.