Wanted for South Setauket petit larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly stole from a South Setauket store this month

A man allegedly stole assorted items from Target, located at 265 Pond Path, on May 8. The merchandise was valued at approximately $980.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime

Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220 TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.