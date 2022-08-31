Wanted for Selden grand larceny



Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three men who stole from a Selden store in July.

Three men entered Home Depot, located at 401 Independence Plaza, at approximately 2:45 p.m. on July 25 and allegedly stole multiple items, including light switch dimmers and installation kits. The merchandise was valued at approximately $1,980. They fled in a Honda Accord with tinted windows.