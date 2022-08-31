Wanted for Selden grand larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three men who stole from a Selden store in July.
Three men entered Home Depot, located at 401 Independence Plaza, at approximately 2:45 p.m. on July 25 and allegedly stole multiple items, including light switch dimmers and installation kits. The merchandise was valued at approximately $1,980. They fled in a Honda Accord with tinted windows.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.