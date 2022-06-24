Wanted for Ronkonkoma Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person or people who stole catalytic converters from multiple vehicles this month.

Ten catalytic converters were stolen from 10 school buses parked at Suffolk Transportation, located at 1849 Pond Road in Ronkonkoma, between June 11 at approximately 2 p.m. and June 13 at approximately 6 a.m. The catalytic converters were valued at approximately $5,000.