Wanted for Ronkonkoma Grand Larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the person or people who stole catalytic converters from multiple vehicles this month.
Ten catalytic converters were stolen from 10 school buses parked at Suffolk Transportation, located at 1849 Pond Road in Ronkonkoma, between June 11 at approximately 2 p.m. and June 13 at approximately 6 a.m. The catalytic converters were valued at approximately $5,000.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $5000 for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.