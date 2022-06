Suffolk County Legislator Rob Trotta will host a community blood drive at St. Joseph’s Church’s Travis Hall, 59 Church St., Kings Park on Tuesday, June 28, from 1 to 7 p.m. . Each donor has an opportunity to win six tickets to a Mets game, and to receive a Mets t-shirt as a thank you for donating to the blood drive. For more information, call 631-854-3900.