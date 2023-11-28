Wanted for Riverhead Grand Larceny

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Police Department are seeking the public’s help to help identify and locate two women who allegedly stole merchandise from a Riverhead store.

Two women allegedly stole six handbags from Michael Kors, located at the Tangers Outlet Mall at 1947 Old Country Road, Suite 809, on September 3 at approximately 2:15 p.m. The merchandise was valued at $2,387.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.