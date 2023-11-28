Wanted for Farmingville Criminal Mischief

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Sectionn officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the man who allegedly damaged a car in a Farmingville parking lot in November.

Following a dispute between two men, one man allegedly scratched both sides of the other man’s vehicle, a 2014 Ford SUV, in the parking lot of 2350 North Ocean Ave., on November 12 at approximately 10 a.m.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.